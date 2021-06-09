      Weather Alert

Schuring: Look for Senate Budget Plan to Pass on Wednesday

Jim Michaels
Jun 9, 2021 @ 5:48am
Ohio's Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Senate is expected to pass a two-year budget bill on Wednesday.

It’s part of the process of getting the budget in place as required by law at the end of the month.

State Senator Kirk Schuring says after that, the House, Senate and governor’s office will get together and clean up the differences between the House and Senate bills.

Schuring says there are hundreds of amendments that will be part of the budget.

School vouchers and a tax cut are part of the Senate bill.

