Schuring: New Congressional District Map is ‘Fair’
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As of the 2022 Election in Ohio, new congressional districts are in effect.
That’s because over the weekend, Governor Mike DeWine signed a measure approved by both the House and Senate.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says the new district map is fair because only 12 of the 88 counties and just two larger cities are carved up.
Stark County is among those entirely in one district, the 7th.
But the Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave the new map an “F”.
The state goes from 16 to 15 congressional districts,