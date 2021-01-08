Schuring: Protestors Are ‘Insurrectionists”, President’s Speech ‘Inciteful’
State Senator Kirk Schuring (WHBC News)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State Senator Kirk Schuring he was “utterly appalled” by the actions of the demonstrators on Wednesday, blaming the president for the speech he gave before the group marched up to the Capitol.
Schuring called it an “inciteful” speech, saying he’s disappointed in the president.
It was the first time U.S. citizens ever overtook the Capitol building.
The last time the building was breached was when British soldiers took it during the War of 1812.
Schuring calls the citizens “insurrectionists”.