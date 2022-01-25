Schuring Pursuing Legislation Assisting County Jails
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Changes in Ohio sentencing guidelines have more defendants with felony convictions going to the county jail instead of prison.
Despite that, state prisons are still crowded, and now county jails are seeing more inmates with drug addiction and mental health issues.
It has the state pursuing a bill that could provide funding for expansion projects at county lockups.
The House has approved HB 106 which is now in the Senate Finance Committee.
The Stark County jail would like to add a female-only wing for those in drug treatment and rehab.
The plan adds 14 cells.