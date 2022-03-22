Schuring: Route 30 Committee Set to Explain Funding Plan for New Roadway
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a whole new way to build a new highway.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor committee is set to show a powerpoint presentation to interested businesses.
It’ll explain why adding a voluntary assessment to their property taxes can lead to the extension of freeway Route 30 from Canton to Route 11.
That would providing easier access to the airport in Pittsburgh, the deep water port on the Ohio River at Wellsville, the petrochemical plant in Beaver County Pennsylvania, and the Great Lakes port in Ashtabula.
The initial push for a total of $50 million in assessments would help extend a four-lane, limited access Route 30 from Trump Avenue to Route 44 near East Canton.
Businesses need only initially sign a letter of intent.
The corridor committee headed up by Huntington Bank Regional President Bill Shivers.