Schuring: Senate Prepared to Move to Lift 10 p.m. Alcohol Curfew
State Senator Kirk Schuring (WHBC News)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The governor has said he’ll offer some relief, but if not, look for the legislature to take some action giving bars and restaurants relief from that 10 p.m. alcohol sales curfew.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says it’s really an issue for the eateries, which make a greater profit on alcohol sales than on food offerings.
Schuring says he’ll vote “yes” on a Senate bill that repeals the governor’s order.
And he says there are enough votes to pass it.