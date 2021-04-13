Schuring: Spend Pandemic Relief Money to Grow Economy
Ohio's Statehouse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State government in Ohio has fared well fiscally through the pandemic.
There’s almost $3 billion in the Rainy Day Fund and a surplus showing in the General Revenue Fund.
That has State Senator Kirk Schuring thinking about how the $5.6 billion in American Rescue Plan funding should be spent.
The Senator says most of it should go to growing the economy and not to one-time payments to programs that create no economic value.
Schuring says those new businesses and jobs will create the tax revenue needed to regularly fund such programs.