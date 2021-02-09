Schuring: State Not Hurting Financially From Pandemic
State Senator Kirk Schuring (WHBC News)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The pandemic economy hit Ohioans hard, and is still impacting many.
But state government is not hurting at all.
In fact, State Senator Kirk Schuring says Ohio currently has a $2.4 billion surplus, not counting the 2.7 billion in the Rainy Day Fund.
Much of that surplus is federal CARES Act money, and the governor proposes spending a billion of it to help bars and restaurants, expand broadband service, and more.