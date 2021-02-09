      Weather Alert

Schuring: State Not Hurting Financially From Pandemic

Jim Michaels
Feb 9, 2021 @ 4:41am
State Senator Kirk Schuring (WHBC News)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The pandemic economy hit Ohioans hard, and is still impacting many.

But state government is not hurting at all.

In fact, State Senator Kirk Schuring says Ohio currently has a $2.4 billion surplus, not counting the 2.7 billion in the Rainy Day Fund.

Much of that surplus is federal CARES Act money, and the governor proposes spending a billion of it to help bars and restaurants, expand broadband service, and more.

