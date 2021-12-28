Schuring Wants More Historic Preservation Tax Credits
Courtesy VisitCanton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Historic Preservation Tax Credit has changed older buildings in Canton and made them viable once again.
So State Senator Kirk Schuring who sponsored the original bill for the credit wants to double the pile of money that’s doled out annually.
SB 225 takes the program up to $120 million annually, and also doubles the credit any one project might receive to $10 million.
Schuring hopes it moves out of the Senate Finance Committee next month.
He says it’s been good for the state’s economy.