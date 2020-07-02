      Breaking News
State to Address COVID-19 at County Level

Schuring Watches Financial Details for Centennial PFHOFEF Activities

Jim Michaels
Jul 2, 2020 @ 5:27am
State Senator Kirk Schuring (WHBC News)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’ll cover millions of dollars in expenses for Canton, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and others involved in the centennial celebration of the NFL.

State Senator Kirk Schuring is working to make certain the centennial will now be recognized as an event that lasts from the dedication of Centennial Plaza in September through next year’s Enshrinement events.

Because of the Special Sports Event Law, the city and others are able to share half of the additional state sales tax revenue generated from all the events.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon