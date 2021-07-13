      Weather Alert

Schuring Working Up Legislation Related to Carbon Monoxide Dangers While Boating

James Krivanek
Jul 13, 2021 @ 4:51am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hoping to create greater awareness about a silent killer.

State Senator Kirk Schuring says he’s working with the Doug and Krissy Taylor family of Jackson Township.

They are looking to produce legislation that will lead to more advice being given on carbon monoxide poisoning on the water.

Their 7-year-old son Afton succumbed to the deadly gas while on a boat ride on Salt Fork Lake two years ago.

It’s believed deaths for many years attributed to drowning were actually C-O poisonings.

