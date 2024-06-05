Scooters Return to Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A busy recent financial history for the company that supplies rental scooters on Canton’s city streets.

But they are still here.

The “Bird” scooter company acquired the similar “Spin” company, then went and filed for bankruptcy protection.

That hit the “micro mobility” market hard in Canton, taking the scooters away.

But they’re back, though with the “Spin” branding.

City planning director Donn Angus says they’re getting some use.

There were about 75 scooters on the city’s streets at the peak of last season.

Angus says they are able to control how far the they go in the city.

It’s reportedly a Raspberry device that is the “brains” of each scooter.