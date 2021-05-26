Scrap Yard Fire at PSC Metals in Canton Township
Heavy smoke from scrap fire at PSC Metals in Canton Township May 26, 2021 (Courtesy Canton Fire Department)
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A lot of Stark County residents saw all the black smoke Wednesday afternoon.
It was from a big scrapyard fire at PSC Metals in Canton Township.
Township Fire Chief Chris Smith says water supply was an issue there.
The facility has private hydrants, but it wasn’t enough to control this fire.
Chief Smith says the pile on fire was 100 by 40 feet and 30 feet high, full of scrap metal and junk cars.
The company used heavy equipment to break the flaming scrap pile down as nine different fire departments poured water on it.
That fire on Varley Avenue SW near Gambrinus.
Residents were being advised to stay inside and avoid breathing the smoke.