SCSO Brings Back ‘Citizens Academy’

Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s “Citizen’s Academy” is back from its COVID hibernation, with a new class starting September 13.

And Training Academy Commander Lt Jeff Begue says you don’t have to switch on a blue light on your front porch every night to be a class member.

The free weekly 12-course academy covers traffic safety, the jail and gun laws.

Lt Begue says the classes are very hands-on, even allowing participants to do a realistic traffic stop.

You need your registration in by next Thursday.