SCSO Brings Back ‘Citizens Academy’
August 26, 2022 6:27AM EDT
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s “Citizen’s Academy” is back from its COVID hibernation, with a new class starting September 13.
And Training Academy Commander Lt Jeff Begue says you don’t have to switch on a blue light on your front porch every night to be a class member.
The free weekly 12-course academy covers traffic safety, the jail and gun laws.
Lt Begue says the classes are very hands-on, even allowing participants to do a realistic traffic stop.
You need your registration in by next Thursday.