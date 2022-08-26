News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
SCSO Brings Back ‘Citizens Academy’

By Jim Michaels
August 26, 2022 6:27AM EDT
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s “Citizen’s Academy” is back from its COVID hibernation, with a new class starting September 13.

And Training Academy Commander Lt Jeff Begue says you don’t have to switch on a blue light on your front porch every night to be a class member.

The free weekly 12-course academy covers traffic safety, the jail and gun laws.

Lt Begue says the classes are very hands-on, even allowing participants to do a realistic traffic stop.

You need your registration in by next Thursday.

