SCSO: Canton Man Charged After Million Dollars in Drugs Confiscated

Jim Michaels
Mar 28, 2022 @ 5:21am
Julian Barnett (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The supply of one hallucinogenic drug headed for the streets of Canton took a hit, and a Canton man faces felony aggravated drug charges.

This, after the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit and their state and federal partners found a million dollars worth of hallucinogenic drugs in a NE Canton home last week.

37-year-old Julian Barnett was arrested after the raid at a house on St Elmo Avenue near 16th Street NE which uncovered ten kilograms of a drug known as “DMT”.

Investigators say they followed up on a shipment of drugs delivered to that Canton address.

