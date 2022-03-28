SCSO: Canton Man Charged After Million Dollars in Drugs Confiscated
Julian Barnett (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The supply of one hallucinogenic drug headed for the streets of Canton took a hit, and a Canton man faces felony aggravated drug charges.
This, after the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit and their state and federal partners found a million dollars worth of hallucinogenic drugs in a NE Canton home last week.
37-year-old Julian Barnett was arrested after the raid at a house on St Elmo Avenue near 16th Street NE which uncovered ten kilograms of a drug known as “DMT”.
Investigators say they followed up on a shipment of drugs delivered to that Canton address.