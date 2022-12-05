SCSO: Canton Township Mother Injured When 3-Year-Old Son Fires Gun

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Charges are possible in an incident Friday afternoon in Canton Township where a 3-year-old boy was able to access a gun and accidentally shoot his 23-year-old mother.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was shot once, and the injury is not life threatening.

That incident at a home on Lincoln Street East, near Trump Avenue.

No word on how the youngster accessed the gun.