SCSO: CO Injured, Jail Inmate Faces New Charges in Assault

By Jim Michaels
February 23, 2024 8:40AM EST
Prince Toussant Trammell (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County jail inmate is being arraigned on additional charges Friday morning, charged with attempted murder for attacking a corrections officer in the jail Wednesday night.

25-year-old Price Toussant Trammell of Canton faces three other felony charges, including assaulting an officer.

The sheriff’s office says Trammell was somehow able to attack the officer from behind, even taking his keys and handing them to an inmate secured in his cell.

Despite being assaulted twice, the officer with assistance from staff was able to regain control of Trammell.

The officer was treated at the hospital and released.

Trammell was initially jailed on a ‘disrupting public services’ charge.

He allegedly prevented someone from making an emergency call.

