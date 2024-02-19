News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SCSO Employee Off Job, Charged With ‘Tampering With Records’

By Jim Michaels
February 19, 2024 4:49AM EST
Share
SCSO Employee Off Job, Charged With ‘Tampering With Records’
Jason Rohr (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County Sheriff’s Office employee was arraigned on a felony ‘tampering with records’ charge on Friday.

He’s accused in an indictment of improperly handling documents in a way that facilitated a fraud on the sheriff’s office, according to that indictment.

49-year-old Jason Rohr of Jackson Township is on unpaid administrative leave.

A third-party did the investigation, per Sheriff George Maier’s request.

Sheriff Maier in a statement says the department is not at liberty at this time to discuss the specifics of the case.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Mercy Taking Precautions After 2 Patients Test Positive for Bacteria
3

Plain Man Jailed in Connection with North Canton Drive-By Shooting
4

Canton Man Receives Life Term Following Murder Conviction
5

Canton Fire Victim Seeks Help on GoFundMe