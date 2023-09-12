SCSO: ESC Bus Driver Charged With Leaving Accident Scene

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 75-year-old driver of a Stark County Educational Service Center bus is charged with ‘failure to stop after an accident’.

The county sheriff’s office says Clifford Smith of Plain Township left the scene of an accident last week.

This, after a bicycle hit the bus on Bretton Street NW, just north of North Canton in Plain Township.

The 8-year-old boy on the bike was taken to the hospital.

We don’t have a current condition on him.

There was damage to the bike and the bus.

Deputies say Smith tried to conceal and remove the bus damage.

Smith is an as-needed employee of the ESC.