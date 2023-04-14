SCSO Fully Reopening Concealed Handgun Licensing Offices

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s two Concealed Handgun Licensing locations will soon be fully staffed and open, for those seeking those licenses.

The location inside the sheriff’s office on Route 62 in Canton (Atlantic Blvd NE) opens Monday for 8 to 4 weekday hours.

While the Massillon location in the sheriff’s Law Enforcement Training Center on 1st Street SE reopens May 9 for the same 8 to 4 hours Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Both offices will be open for appointments and walk-ins for CHLs and background checks, says the sheriff’s office.

The licenses are not required in Ohio, but are advisable, especially if traveling out of state.

Staffing shortages closed the Massillon office in January.