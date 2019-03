(WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating but saying little more after the body of a Louisville woman was found in a wooded area in Plain Township.

Deputies got a call to the area of 3400 Columbus Road NE Tuesday afternoon.

The female there was identified later as 38-year-old Cassandra K. Barker.

The sheriff’s office is looking for more information.

Cause of death has not been determined, but it’s reported that foul play does not appear to be involved.