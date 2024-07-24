SCSO: Investigators to ID Human Remains Found 4 Years Ago
July 24, 2024 10:54AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanks to modern technology, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office has identified skeletal remains found in Pike Township back in 2020.
This, after a clay reconstruction model of a man’s face done by a BCI forensic artist was released three years ago.
The sheriff and AG David Yost will reveal the man’s name Thursday morning at a press conference.
The remains also show that the man suffered broken bones and head trauma at the time of his death.
The skeletal remains were found near an oil well off Sandy Avenue SE in northeast Pike Township.
It’s believed they were there for two years…