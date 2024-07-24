SCSO: Investigators to ID Human Remains Found 4 Years Ago

A BCI forensic artist’s clay representation of the face of a man found deceased in Pike Township in March of 2020 (Courtesy BCI)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanks to modern technology, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office has identified skeletal remains found in Pike Township back in 2020.

This, after a clay reconstruction model of a man’s face done by a BCI forensic artist was released three years ago.

The sheriff and AG David Yost will reveal the man’s name Thursday morning at a press conference.

The remains also show that the man suffered broken bones and head trauma at the time of his death.

The skeletal remains were found near an oil well off Sandy Avenue SE in northeast Pike Township.

It’s believed they were there for two years…