SCSO Leading Death Investigation of Raychel Sheridan

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The victim was found dead in Canton and the suspect arrested in the city.

But the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead on the investigation of the murder of 24-year-old Raychel Sheridan.

Deputies believe she was killed at the Plain Township apartment unit that she shared with 26-year-old boyfriend Sean Goe.

Deputies found evidence at the Orchard Dale Drive NW address on Tuesday.

But it wasn’t until Wednesday that Sheridan’s body was found Near Mother Goose Land in the creek side Canton park system and Goe was arrested at a city homeless shelter.

Sheriff George Maier at a Wednesday press conference was unable to say when Sheridan might have been killed.

She didn’t show up for work on Monday.

Goe is jailed on a half-million dollars bond.

He’s already charged in a May domestic violence incident involving Sheridan.

Sheriff Maier said Wednesday that there’s help out there for domestic violence victims.