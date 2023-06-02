SCSO Looking for Missing Twin Teens from Plain

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenage girls from Plain Township were picked up by a vehicle from the Speedway at Hills and Dales Road NW and Whipple Avenue late Thursday night.

They are being sought by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

They are 15-year-old twin sisters Sophia and Katalina Ochoa.

Here’s more from the sheriff’s office:

Sophia is a bi-racial female 5’1 tall and 138 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, she was wearing red & black pajama pants with a green tee shirt.

Katalina is a bi-racial female 5’8 tall and 192lbs. and her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, 330-430-3800.