SCSO: Man Arrested Shortly After Plain Houses Shot At

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gunshots fired in Plain Township Tuesday evening have an 18-year-old facing three felony charges.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Gavin Anthony was arrested shortly after the incident at 42nd Street and Sanborn Avenue NW in that area of Plain Township tucked into the northwest corner of the city of Canton.

Two homes near that intersection were struck by gunfire at about 6:30 Tuesday evening.

One of the charges is ‘discharging a firearm, at or into a habitation’.

No injuries reported.