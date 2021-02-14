      Weather Alert

SCSO: Man Caught in Act, Charged in Attempted Plain Break-Ins

Jim Michaels
Feb 14, 2021 @ 3:19am
Abel Owens (Stark County jail)

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man faces burglary charges after being caught in the act, breaking into a house in Plain Township Friday night, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Abel Owens was arrested by deputies breaking into a house on Linder Circle NE.

It’s believed a few minutes earlier he was trying to get into a house nearby on 55th Street near Middlebranch Avenue NE.

The sheriff’s office believes Owens was involved in several other similar incidents in the area.

