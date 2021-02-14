SCSO: Man Caught in Act, Charged in Attempted Plain Break-Ins
Abel Owens (Stark County jail)
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man faces burglary charges after being caught in the act, breaking into a house in Plain Township Friday night, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
Abel Owens was arrested by deputies breaking into a house on Linder Circle NE.
It’s believed a few minutes earlier he was trying to get into a house nearby on 55th Street near Middlebranch Avenue NE.
The sheriff’s office believes Owens was involved in several other similar incidents in the area.