SCSO: Man, Woman Killed on Motorcycle in Three-Vehicle Crash in Plain

Jim Michaels
Aug 27, 2021 @ 5:52am
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man and woman aboard a motorcycle are dead in a three-vehicle crash in Plain Township from Thursday evening.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the bike struck a car that pulled out in front of it in the 1100 block of Applegrove Street at Marelis Avenue NE, just east of Market Avenue.

The motorcycle was then hit by a pickup truck.

The unidentified man and woman were dead at the scene.

The car driver needed hospital treatment.

