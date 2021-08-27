SCSO: Man, Woman Killed on Motorcycle in Three-Vehicle Crash in Plain
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man and woman aboard a motorcycle are dead in a three-vehicle crash in Plain Township from Thursday evening.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the bike struck a car that pulled out in front of it in the 1100 block of Applegrove Street at Marelis Avenue NE, just east of Market Avenue.
The motorcycle was then hit by a pickup truck.
The unidentified man and woman were dead at the scene.
The car driver needed hospital treatment.