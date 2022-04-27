SCSO ‘No Veteran Goes Hungry’ Food Drive Underway
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up for local veterans.
The first-ever “No Veteran Goes Hungry” Food Drive sponsored by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is underway for the next month, starting Wednesday.
Food items are being accepted at both the sheriff’s main office on Route 62 in Canton (4500 Atlantic Blvd NE) and at the Sheriff’s Training center on 1st Street (143 1st St SE) in Massillon.
Non-perishable donations can be made during normal business hours.
All items will be given to the SAM Center.