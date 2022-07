(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the county OVI Task force with a couple of sobriety checkpoints Friday in the city of Canton.

They’ll be setting up along East Tusc near Cherry Avenue and on Raff Road, just south of West Tusc.

Officers will be checking for drug and alcohol impairment.