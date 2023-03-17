News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SCSO/OVI Task Force With 2 St Patty’s Day Sobriety Checkpoints

By Jim Michaels
March 17, 2023 8:50AM EDT
(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are operating two Sobriety Checkpoints on this St Patrick’s Day.

Starting at 6 p.m. on West Tusc (3700 block) in Canton near Raff Road, then beginning at 8:30 p.m. in Canton Township on Southway Street SW (4000 block), west of Raff Road.

Officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment, according to the sheriff’s office.

They ask that you plan now to have a designated driver.

