(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of checkpoints Wednesday night in North Canton.

The sheriff’s office indicates they will be on Whipple Avenue NW just south of Glenwood Street, and on East Maple Street near Walsh and the Giant Eagle.

Hours of operation are 7 p.m. to Midnight.