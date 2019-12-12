SCSO: Plain Woman Accused of Hiding Wanted Teen in Her Home
Dawn Jones-Harrington (Stark County jail)
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A GlenOak High School counselor was arrested at the school Tuesday, accused of hiding a wanted man in her home.
43-year-old Dawn Jones-Harrington of Plain Township is charged with obstructing justice.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Daylin Daniels was arrested at her home last week, charged with aggravated robbery in connection with an incident last month on 34th Street NE in the township.
In that incident, two men forced their way into a home, stealing items and firing several shots.