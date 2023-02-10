News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SCSO Safe Communities Holding TIPS Training for Alcohol Servers

By Jim Michaels
February 10, 2023 2:46AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Safe Communities Program is again offering TIPS training.

It’s for those serving alcoholic beverages in the county’s bars and restaurants.

The nationally-recognized program teaches servers ways to prevent intoxication and the sometimes deadly result, drunk driving.

It’s a three-hour course on March 24.

Reservations are required and space is limited.

Employers should call Laura Miller at Safe Communities at 330-430-3835.

Or email her at [email protected]

