SCSO Safe Communities Holding TIPS Training for Alcohol Servers
February 10, 2023 2:46AM EST
Getty Images
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Safe Communities Program is again offering TIPS training.
It’s for those serving alcoholic beverages in the county’s bars and restaurants.
The nationally-recognized program teaches servers ways to prevent intoxication and the sometimes deadly result, drunk driving.
It’s a three-hour course on March 24.
Reservations are required and space is limited.
Employers should call Laura Miller at Safe Communities at 330-430-3835.
Or email her at [email protected]