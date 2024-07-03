SCSO Seeks Plain Man in Missing Persons Case

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old Plain Township man in connection with a missing persons case.

They say they had pulled over a vehicle Sean Goe was driving when he ran off.

They believe that vehicle belongs to 24-year-old Raychel Sheridan.

The two have the same Orchard Dale Drive NW address and were in a relationship.

Sheridan has been missing since not showing up for work Monday.

She’s now in a national missing persons database.

Goe was last seen near 38th Street NW and Guilford Avenue.

Here’s more from the sheriff’s office:

Anyone with information related to this case or the whereabouts of Raychel Sheridan or Sean Goe is asked to

please contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800. Citizens can also communicate with the Stark

County Sheriff’s Office using the mobile app, which can be downloaded for free via the app store on any

smartphone by searching Stark Sheriff Ohio.