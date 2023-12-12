SCSO Setting Another Citizen’s Academy Beginning in February

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will conduct another Citizen’s Academy starting in February, and residents can apply now.

The Tuesday evening sessions for 12 weeks cover firearms safety, the crime lab, the jail and more.

Participants must consent to a background check.

Here’s more from the sheriff’s office:

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years of age or older, have no felony convictions, consent to a background check, possess a valid Ohio driver’s license, and reside or work in Stark County.

Interested individuals can apply online by visiting the Stark County Sheriff’s Office website at sheriff.starkcountyohio.gov. Navigate to ‘Community Engagement’ and then select ‘Citizens Academy’ to access and download the application form. Completed printed applications can also be mailed or delivered to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 4500 Atlantic Blvd, NE, Canton, Ohio 44705 by February 6, 2024.

For more information about the Citizens Academy, please contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s Director of Community Engagement at 330-430-3889. Additionally, residents are encouraged to connect with us through our mobile app, available for free download in any smartphone app store by searching for Stark Sheriff Ohio.