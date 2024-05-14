SCSO: Shooting Along Whipple Sends Man to Hospital

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident Monday afternoon.

They found a 23-year-old injured man at the Meyers Lake Plaza on Whipple Avenue NW north of 12th Street.

He was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says those injuries are not life threatening.

No suspect, but there’s somewhat of a vehicle description.

The shooter allegedly drove off in a light blue or silver SUV.

Here’s more from the sheriff’s office:

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Bureau, (330)-430-3800 ext. 0.

