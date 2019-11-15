SCSO: Some Progress, Help Needed in Mom Shooting Investigation
(Stark County Sheriff's Office)
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has one of the two cars involved in a shooting on November 3 that left a mother of two with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.
The red 2008 Dodge Avenger was found at a home on Broad Avenue NW.
They are looking for 25-year-old Ricardo Francisco Sr. in connection with that vehicle, as well as a dark, older model SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe.
The 32-year-old woman was shot at Cleveland Avenue and 44th Street NW as the family drove home from church.