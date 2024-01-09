News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SCSO: Traffic Fatalities Down Again for 2023

By Jim Michaels
January 9, 2024 10:05AM EST
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office Safe Communities Coalition.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the second straight year, the number of traffic fatalities dropped significantly in Stark County.

20 people were killed in 19 fatal crashes last year, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Safe Communities program.

The most recent fatal crash occurred in late November when 36-year-old Christopher Brogan’s car was struck by a semi at the intersection of Route 62 and California Avenue NE.

39 people were killed across the county back in 2021.

That’s when the country was exiting pandemic restrictions.

