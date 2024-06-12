SCSO: Two Arrested After Car Slams Into Stopped Patrol Cruiser

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – What might have been a traffic citation turns into charges for two local men.

This, after the car they were in slammed into the back of a sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser in Plain Township Tuesday morning.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the 30-year-old driver Nickolas Hamilton of Louisville ran off after the accident, but was arrested.

He faces OVI and other misdemeanor charges.

His 55-year-old passenger Robert Pinkerton of Canton faces a felony obstruction charge.

He also had outstanding warrants.

The cruiser was stopped at the traffic light at Middlebranch Avenue and Schneider Street NE when it was hit.

The deputy and the two men were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.