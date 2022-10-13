News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SCSO Wants You to ‘Find Your Soul Mutt’

By Jim Michaels
October 13, 2022 5:25AM EDT
Share
SCSO Wants You to ‘Find Your Soul Mutt’
Courtesy petfinder.com

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has a deal for you, if it’s time to adopt that newest best friend.

Working with non-profits Pawsitive Ohio and Friends of the Stark Pound, dog lovers can adopt for half price, at $49.

Of course the animals are up to date on their health needs, shots and microchipping.

You even get a gift card and some free obedience training.

It’s good through the end of the month.

Here’s more from the sheriff’s office:

You do not need to be a Stark County resident to adopt and take advantage of this special adoption event.

If you are missing your dog, please remember to call the Stark County Dog Warden at 330-451-2343. Upon
arrival at the Dog Warden, dogs are held for 72 hours for owner redemptions before they become available for
adoption at our Mahoning Road facility in Canton. You can also view the dogs on hold and dogs available for
adoption on Petfinder.com.

For more information, contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s Director of Community Engagement at 330-
430-3889.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

Another Shooting in Canton - 23-year old is Seriously Injured