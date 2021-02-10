SCSO: Waynesburg Man Accused of Shooting Teen in Paris Twp.
Gage Woods (Stark County Sheriff's Office)
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old man who had murder charges against him dropped two years ago is accused of shooting a teenager in Paris Township on Monday.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Gage Woods of Waynesburg is charged with felonious assault in the incident along Route 172 just west of the town of Paris in Paris Township.
Gage and the victim were in a car, and the the victim was shot in the leg.
He has non-life threatening injuries.
Woods had been charged in the October 2018 shooting death of Jerry Hendershott Jr of Waynesburg following an argument.
The grand jury no-billed Woods on the murder charge.