PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are operating two sobriety checkpoints on Wednesday night, both in Plain Township.

Underway at 6 p.m., drivers are being checked on Easton Street NE, just east of Middlebranch Avenue.

Then at 8:30, they’ll move onto Middlebranch near Werner Church Road.