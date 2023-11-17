SCSO: Woman Robs Plain Bank, Leaves on Foot

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery.

The First Commonwealth branch on Middlebranch Avenue south of Easton Street NE in Plain Township was held up at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The woman said she had a gun and made off with an unknown amount of money on foot.

The sheriff’s office says she’s a white female, medium build, with long dark hair.

Here’s more from the sheriff’s office:

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

