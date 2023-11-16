Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Years Of Rape, Abuse By Singer Cassie In Lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of years of abuse including rape and beatings by R&B singer Cassie.

Cassie’s legal name is Cassandra Ventura.

She was in a yearslong relationship with the hip-hop producer and music mogul.

She says in a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York federal court that Combs plied her with drugs, savagely beat her and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes.

She says he raped her as she tried to end the relationship in 2018. Combs’ attorney says he vehemently denies what he calls the “outrageous lies” and and characterized the allegations as “blackmail.”