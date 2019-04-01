Search For Teen Who Went Missing After Party

(WHBC) – A search is underway for an 18-year-old who went missing after attending a party in Marlboro Township.

Police say Aidan Jewell was last seen at around 2 a.m. Sunday at a party in a barn on Pontius Street in the Village of New Baltimore where his friends had left him.

When his friends returned to check on him, he was gone.

“His cell phone was found in the barn, but he was gone,” said Police Chief Ron Devies.

He says they’ve been using thermal imaging drones, K9s, ATVs and even a highway patrol helicopter in the search but haven’t come across any clues to what happened to Jewell.

The chief says the area they have been searching is about four miles by four miles and extends up into Portage County and south as far as Allen Drive.

Jewell is about five fee ten inches tall and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about Jewell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marlboro Township Police Department at 330-935-2338.