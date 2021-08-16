Season 77 is Here!

Well…..here we go! Our 77th Year of High School Broadcasts on The One…The Only….1480 WHBC!! We Kick Off the season with a flock from the East….and a flock from Navarre…and a Flock of Seagulls (sorry…shameless plug for one of my favorite 80’s bands!!)
The FAIRLESS FALCONS will play host to the SANDY VALLEY CARDINALS this THURSDAY NIGHT at Brideweser Stadium.
The key to this game…both teams return anywhere from 13 – 16 letterman. Letterman with significant game experience. Both teams are healthy. Both teams have good depth. Both teams had outstanding off season. Numbers are up. Hopes are high. Now it’s time to put it on the field and see which flock flies higher.
Friday Night….How bout those PUPS? No…Really…How bout those pups. That’s the question for which we have no answers. It’s been a turbulent off-season to say the least. However, Antonio Hall has assembled a staff, and structure of belief…of buy in as a team. Don’t look past the Bulldogs. They will raise some eyebrows, and erase some doubts. Week 1 is a firm test vs MENTOR. A storied program that year in and year out. They are “fast break football.” Football’s will fill the air. McKinley’s success will be smash mouth on both sides of the ball. Let’s see who throws the first punch and finishes with a statement win.
We are privileged to have you along for the ride for our 77th Broadcast Season on 1480 WHBC and simul – blasting on MIX 94.1 as well as your favorite stream device on whbc.com and mix941.com.
From my perspective In the Booth….it will be incredible to see your faces in the seats, and of course, to see y’all On the Radio!!!