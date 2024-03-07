Sebring PD, Response Team End Dangerous Standoff Situation Peacefully

SEBRING, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A standoff situation with a despondent 40-year-old man in Sebring ends without anyone being injured.

The Sebring Police Department and Mahoning County Crisis Response Team forced entry into an Alabama Avenue apartment unit when the man refused to come out.

He dropped the knife he was holding and surrendered peacefully.

He had threatened family members and even some public officials.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.