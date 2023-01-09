News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SEC Charges Former McDonald’s CEO With Misleading Investors

By News Desk
January 9, 2023 12:58PM EST
Share
SEC Charges Former McDonald’s CEO With Misleading Investors

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) –  The Securities and Exchange Commission is charging McDonald’s former CEO Stephen Easterbrook with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances leading to his firing in November 2019.

Easterbrook was ousted for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in violation of company policy, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in its order Monday, but the separation agreement with McDonald’s concluded that his termination was without cause, which allowed him to keep substantial equity compensation that otherwise would have been forfeited.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted
3

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
4

Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
5

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire