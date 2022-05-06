Second Arrest Made in Latest Canton Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another arrest has been made in the shooting death of a NE Canton man earlier this week.
18-year-old Justice St John of Canton was arrested Wednesday on a ‘complicity to aggravated murder’ charge.
He’s being arraigned on Friday.
19-year-old Darcell Anthony of Canton was in court on Thursday on a murder charge in the Monday shooting death of 47-year-old Sean Rex at his 7th Street NE home near Belden Avenue.
He was dead in the kitchen of his home with a gunshot wound to the head.