Second Fatality From Motorcycle-Pickup Truck Crash in Southern Summit

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Make it two lives taken in a motorcycle-pickup truck accident in the city of New Franklin.

66-year-old Kathleen Kostka of Osnaburg Township had suffered serious injuries in the crash on Route 93 on Tuesday.

Family says she passed away Thursday morning.

Kostka was a passenger on the motorcycle operated by her 66-year-old husband Joseph.

He died shortly after the crash.

Their Harley was struck head-on when a pickup truck drove left of center.